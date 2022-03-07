Arsenal like to have the fans sweating right to the end

Arsenal have living on the edge in their DNA!

So that is another one ticked off our list and if you Gooners have just about recovered from the near loss experience of the two games on the weekend, lets reflect!

Six points in total for our men’s and women’s team’s means that surely smiles are big on the faces of Arsenal fans this week.

At least until the next round of games that is!

Now we are not getting ahead of ourselves but even some of the more negative Arsenal fans (me included at times) cannot be blind to the form we are in and run we are on, and the fact that we are slowly but surely climbing up the table, and at times even managing to take advantage of the slip ups our opponents around us are making.

No team is easy to play against in the Premier League. Every team has a strong and weak point, and sometimes it does boil down to how you perform on the day.

Sometimes it is just not meant to be and sometimes it is.

One week you can blow a team off the park, the next you can be blown off the park, that is why the Premier League is one of the greatest leagues in the world.

But Arsenal faced a Watford team who have been inconsistent in their performances lately but only last weekend held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

On paper this result could have gone either way, especially as the ball was in the back of the net with just 18 seconds on the clock, yet VAR called it offside and Arsenal fans and players breathed a sigh of relief, well I know I did and I guess from that moment on it could be said that it would be our day.

Another Martin Odegaard goal, followed by that man again – Bukayo Saka – and a third from Gabirel Martinelli with a small assist from the boss, meant another three points were on the board for us, and despite conceding two goals, one which came on the 87th minute to make it 3-2 and a nervy finish, it was nice to see us hold on to our lead and grind out another win against what was actually a very tough opponent.

But as long as Arsenal continue to do their job and forget what everyone around them is doing, then come the end of the season we should hopefully finish in the best and highest position possible that would mean we are part of the Champions League next season!

And if the wins keep coming in whatever way, shape or form, then so will the smiles, and I am sure we won’t be complaining!

Heres hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

