Arsenal like to keep us guessing but surely a striker signing is inevitable?

Gabriel Jesus’ latest setback signs we have to act fast and sign a new striker

News broke out hours before the game against Aston villa that Gabriel Jesus would miss out with a suspected groin injury, pretty sad news considering how good he was looking in preseason, with Arteta even praising his fitness off the back of the summer break. His shape in preseason made this injury even more of a surprise to me but looking at it with perspective, it should actually come as no surprise given the torrid run of injuries he’s picked up since December 2022. His poor injury record in my opinion should leave the club with nothing else to do but sign a top marksman before the end of the transfer window.

Furthermore Nketiah’s imminent departure should also motivate us to take action. With deals between Nottingham Forest and Marseille collapsing due to different circumstances, Crystal palace are reported to to be the newest club to enter the fray with them having a well documented longstanding interest in the player.

With Nketiah looking likely to leave it will leave us with only Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as the only recognized center forwards in the squad, add to that the struggles of Jesus, then we might potentially be having only Kai Havertz to call upon for long periods of the campaign. Leandro Trossard is a player who could be deployed at center forward but I think he lacks the tenacity and strength to compete physically with opposition defenders..

Therefore signing a recognized center forward before the end of the window should solve those problems with potential depth in that area also an issue. I’ve been following the situations of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen for a while now and I think they are deals we can absolutely pull off before Friday’s deadline. Osimhen’s might be a little more difficult considering the transfer fee and high wafe demands but still very much doable.

Along with Victor Gyokeres all of those profiles above will do well in adding quality and depth to the squad which might just be what’s needed to get us over the line this season.

With many reports suggesting that a winger is who we’re targeting before Friday’s deadline, do you all think that we should be targeting a striker instead ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

