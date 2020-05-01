Arsenal likely to host league games if season is finished on neutral grounds

The Premier League meeting that was held today about restarting the competition ended with teams maintaining their desire to end the season.

The competition has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, however, it is set to be resumed in a few weeks and the meeting was to agree on the way forward and accept plans for the restart.

The teams agreed to finish the season, but there were also talks of the remaining games being played at neutral venues.

Reports claim that the Premier League is considering such proposal because they might be forced to take the games to areas in the country that will have fewer people for fear of fans sneaking into the grounds.

Three Stadiums were suggested as neutral with Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium being named alongside West Ham’s London Stadium and Manchester City’s Etihad claims the Mail.

The Gunners were the first team to allow their players to start training outside their homes at the club’s training ground this week as they look to get in shape before the campaign is restarted.

The Premier League would prefer for teams to play their remaining matches behind closed doors in their stadiums, but the Government will advise on the appropriate measures that has to be put in place for the campaign to resume successfully.