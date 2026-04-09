Arsenal likes Serie A man but they face Real Madrid challenge

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Jacobo Ramon as he continues to impress on the books of Como in Serie A, although Real Madrid could yet disrupt their plans to secure his signature.

Under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas, Ramon has developed into one of the most promising centre-backs in the league, attracting attention from several top sides. His performances have played a key role in Como’s impressive campaign as they push towards an unexpected top-four finish.

Rising Reputation in Serie A

The defender is now regarded as one of the standout players in the division, and his consistent displays have not gone unnoticed. Arsenal have been tracking his progress over recent months, with his form prompting serious consideration of a potential move.

His composure, defensive awareness, and ability to perform at a high level have made him an appealing option for clubs seeking to strengthen their back line. As interest continues to grow, Ramon’s future is becoming an increasingly discussed topic ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid holds the Advantage

Despite Arsenal’s interest, there is a strong possibility that Ramon could return to Real Madrid, who inserted a buy-back clause when he moved to Como. This clause gives the Spanish club significant control over his future and places them in a favourable position.

The inclusion of the clause was a strategic decision, with confidence that the player would develop positively, as reported by Football Espana. With Ramon now fulfilling that potential, Real Madrid could exercise their option in the summer, potentially preventing Arsenal from completing a deal. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining how Arsenal’s interest evolves and whether they can overcome this challenge to secure his signature.