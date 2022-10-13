Arsenal limp over the line to retain 100% record in the Europa League

Arsenal clinched a 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in Norway to move clear at the top of their Europa League group.
The Gunners have been in a confident mood this term, winning all but one of our matches in all competitions, and there was nothing different today.
Whether we are in top form or not, we are able to find a way to get over the line this term, and while we were the better side today, we could only the one goal, and a lucky one at that.
We struggled to get a strong rhythm together today, and our finishing was certainly lacking today, but there was some standout performances. Bukayo Saka was potent down the right, continually putting pressure on their left-back Brice Wembangomo, and it was no surprise that his hard work was integral to our goal.
The England international ran at the defender, before playing a neat one-two to break into the box, but when placing his effort past the goalkeeper’s right, a deflection off the incoming defender sent it past into the opposite side of the net.
Bodo did attempt to come back at us in the remainder of the half, but our defence proved strong enough to deal with the threat, and Matt Turner had little work to do in reality.
Things were different after the break however, with the home side enjoying much more success against our back line. They were looking much more dangerous after the interval, and looked a real threat to our 100% record, and it was no surprise that Arteta moved to bring in the big guns with Thomas Partey brought on to shore things up.
In the end, we had to hang on for the three points with us very-much second-best in the second half, but a wins a win, and getting through the match without any injuries on the artificial pitch, and we can probably thank our rivals failures in front of goal for the win.
Patrick
Limp over the line? I thought it was a good performance against a very plucky side that holds the record for home wins in European competitions. Artificial pitch, north of the Artic Circle, a win is a win. Well done the Arse.!
Bodo/Glimt made gazillions of mistakes, yet our B team couldn’t capitalize on them. Attacking wise, I think our team’s abilities are still far away from Liverpool’s latest display in Scotland
We win and still you are negative ffs.
I just expected more threats from our attackers
Only partly a b team.
We had Saka, Oodergard, Saliba, Lokonga, White
Yeah, I think we could score more goals if Jesus played
Jesus not playing still doesn’t make it the B team.
@ GAI there’s something definitely wrong with how u see things. What makes u think Liverpool’s B team won’t struggle on that pitch just as Arsenal did today?
Based on what their main players did to Rangers, I think their attacking system is more creative than ours
And yet they are 14 point behind us….. In ur head the grass is always greener in ur neighbours compound.. Fulham could wake up one day and beat up Bournemouth 7-0 that doesn’t mean u can then Compare Fulham to arsenal.
Why don’t you go and join Liverpool’s team then since you’re always out to undermine our wins and praise rivals own? It’s so obvious you’re only focused on the negatives of the team. Your consistency in disparaging our team regardless of whenever we win or lose has not gone unnoticed.
@ GAI……. Ur comparison never make sense….. U seems to leave in a fantasy world. Are u comparing us to the Liverpool we are 14 points ahead of in PL.
What makes u think bodo (with their style of play) won’t beat Liverpool if they meat.
There were three absentees in this game ; Nelson, Eddie
and Fabio !! You could include one Sambi Lokomga also..
These are sadly not to be relied on ??
What Sambi? Sambi was outstanding Tonight as was Turner, White and a few others.
It’s better to win on Thursday without much stress or breaking much sweat cuz we still have to play again this weekend….3 points and nothing to proove against bodoglimt….
On Sunday , we can go all guns blazing without tired /worn-outplayers …
So it’s a job Weldone from the team for me, no need for complaints
Sambi Lokonga was very impressive including tunner
Don’t know what you people are complaining about.
I’m happy with the win and that none of our players got injured, most importantly we got the important 3 points we need.
In the big scheme of things, if we beat PSV even once, we’re guaranteed the number 1 spot in group A.
That way we won’t have to face 2 extra tough European games later in the season.
Dead right Eddie, some of the comments on here I do not get!
We won people, we won!
The most boring match we’ve played so far the season, but they got the job done. That’s all that matters.
A wins a win. 3 points to keep us top of the group, couldn’t careless how we played.
It looked like the plastic pitch gave us trouble but job done. Let’s remember Bodo Glimt was riding a 14 game winning streak at home in Europe.
Good to see Nelson get 60 minutes under his belt. I thought he had some good moments. As did Lokonga who had some Partey like turns on the ball but also gave it away cheaply at times. Nice assist on Saka’s goal.
Disappointing night for Viera and Nketiah, neither seemed to be able to get into any kind of rhythm.
Arteta’s substitutions were spot on tonight.
I may be alone in seeing this as a very good result.
If Bodo had won this, they would’ve equalled Barcelona’s record of 15 consecutive home wins in the CL.
It also puts the group comfortably in Arsenal’s grip. A win v Zurich at home means Bodo can’t catch up, so sharing the spoils vs PSV over two legs will be enough to top the group, which is all-important with this year’s format changes.
Hmmm when I typed/sent the above it seemed I was the only poster on this, then the page refreshed and… there’s 17 comments!
So – it seems I’m not alone in seeing this as a good result 🙂
We were not playing in the CL
Come on man dilly ding, dilly dong.
A good win, this winning mentality is taking root.
I seriously don’t understand gotendia a very strange supporter if he is an arsenal fan
Professional job done imo
And the bbc reporter is of similar opinion
“There were five changes from last week’s 3-0 home win over the same opposition, and seven from the team that beat Liverpool, but the result and resolve they showed to keep Bodo/Glimt out in the second half is another example of the more gritty and disciplined side that is being moulded by Arteta.
Rob Holding made a key interception in the first half, while Lokonga completed 97% of his passes and made more interceptions than any other Gunners player.
With a potential Premier League title challenge on the cards, Arteta will be keen to get top spot wrapped up as early as possible so he can rotate players and avoid the extra play-off round in February”
Agree on your last paragraph in particular. Finish it off early
Good win under less than typical conditions. Considering the results Bodo have under their belt then credit must be given to the team
Congras Arsenal for the win. More grease to your elbows,
I am glad we did not literally limp over the line, always a worry on plastic pitches.
Decent performance and Sambi Lonkonga is coming back to dorm after his disaster at the end of last season. Hope it continues as we need back up there.
The regular misleading headlines on JA are becoming more and more surreal as time goes by.
I do not think any REALISTIC fan could possibly seriously think that we “limped over the line”.
I thought it an impressive win against a determined home side who had won all its previous fourteen CL home games. And that with a largely second string, backed up by several key players, some of whom only came on as very late subs.
My firm belief is these untrue and blatantly controversial headlines are there for no other reason than to provoke comments . And on that basis, it could be said they succceed in their deceitful aim.
But that is not a tactic I can ever accept as being anything other than deliberately dishonest, made entirely so for reasons of more JA readership and more posts.
And nothing whatever to do with truth or reality. Sigh!
I thought some of our best players today were Turner, Lokonga and Saka. Honourable mentions to Saliba among others The only slightly disappointing players were Nketiah, Vieira and, though he tried hardand put in a real shift, also Nelson, who looked far worse when Martinelli replaced him, by comparison.
I predict MARTINELLI will become a huge name in world football and we need to recognise this reality quickly and act accordingly, contract wise, Also SAKA likewise!
Though SAKA is already wisely recognised as being so, throughout football, whereas MARTINELLI is still slightly going under the radar, except to we Gooners and, more ominously ,to those top managers like Klopp, who are firmly in the know.