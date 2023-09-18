Arsenal line up Felicity Barnard as a potential next CEO

Arsenal’s CEO, Vinai Venkatesham, is set to leave the club next summer, and there has been speculation about potential candidates to replace him. According to The Sun, one of the names being considered is Felicity Barnard, an expert in the horse racing business who has also had previous involvement with other clubs, including West Ham.

Barnard’s background in sports business, including her experience at West Ham, could make her a candidate to lead Arsenal as the next CEO. Venkatesham, who has been with the club since 2010 and became CEO three years ago, has overseen some successful periods for Arsenal.

Whoever takes on the role of CEO will have a significant responsibility and will aim to guide the club to new heights. Arsenal fans will undoubtedly hope that the new leader can build on the club’s legacy and contribute to its continued success.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Venkatesham deserves credit for the job he has done in the last few seasons and leaves the role as a fulfilled man.

He will look back and be proud of the foundation he helped to create for the side because we are on the cusp of greatness.

