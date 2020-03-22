Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker.

Latest transfer gossip claims Arsenal are eyeing up a potential move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The 22-year-old has been a prolific scorer in his time in Scotland, having initially failed to make a breakthrough at previous club Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, however, it seems fair to say Edouard could be ready to play for a bigger club and in a more competitive league, and the Daily Mirror claim Arsenal are interested in the £30million-rated Frenchman.

Edouard could be a particularly useful signing amid doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, with the Gabon international having just over a year to run on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Of course, we won’t want to lose Aubameyang, but with the Sun suggesting the likes of Manchester United could pay as much as £35m for him, it could be very smart business to replace him with a quality young forward like Edouard whilst making a small profit overall.