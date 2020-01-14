Arsenal lining up a shock transfer deal for England international

Arsenal reported to have made Manchester City star their number one winter target.

According to the British media, Arsenal is interesting in making a move for Manchester City defender John Stones.

It is reported that Mikel Arteta and Stones share the same agent and that the England defender is keen on a move to the Emirates, possibly in some sort of loan deal.

The Sun is quoting a source who apparently said

“He was in London to see his agent last week and is due back again this week.

“He knows if he is to resurrect his England career he has to get more time on the pitch.

“Arteta is in need of defenders so it could be perfect for both of them.”

Obviously Arteta has a relationship with Stones from his time as an assistant to Pep Guardiola and that makes this all the more tantalising.

Stones would not need time to bed in, he knows Arteta and what he would expect and would slip into the back four effortlessly.

The 25-year-old loves to come forward with the ball and while he does get caught out occasionally he is still a far better defender than what is currently available to Arteta.

Stones is struggling to nail down a place at the Etihad and that is not good for the defender who desperately needs game time if he is to get an England call up for the European championship in the summer.

It should also be noted that Stones is unable to get a regular spot in Citys team even though Aymeric Laporte is out injured.

It has to be said that if this was to happen it would be a great signing for Arsenal.