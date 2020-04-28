Arsenal lining up replacements as they prepare for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exit

The Gabon star has been Arsenal’s most important attacker since he joined the Gunners, but he looks set to continue his career elsewhere.

He will be out of contract at the end of next season and the Gunners are keen for him to sign a new contract.

However, they have failed to convince him to sign a new deal and they are now planning for the future without him, according to the Express.

The Gunners don’t want to lose him for free at the end of his current contract and they will look to sell him in the summer if a new contract agreement is still not reached.

The Express further states that the Gunners will soon start looking for replacements for the striker, and they already have a list to work with.

The report also claims that Alexandre Lacazette’s future is also uncertain and the club will look to replace him as well and that the Gunners have identified the likes of Jonathan David, Odsonne Edouard, and Luka Jovic as possible replacements for the attackers.

Mikel Arteta still wants to keep Aubameyang at all costs but the Spaniard, if this report is to be believed, has accepted that his captain is most likely going to depart the Emirates when the season concludes.