Arsenal-linked midfielder now set to stay put

Aaron Ramsey has been linked with the Juventus exit door this summer, with a return to Arsenal mooted, but he now looks set to stay with the club.

The Welsh international left the Emirates 12 months ago to join the Old Lady on a free transfer, but was not an instant hit in Turin.

Ramsey picked up only 11 starts in Serie in the entire 2019-20 campaign, although eight of those came in 2020, and you could argue his involvement increased as he became more settled.

The 29 year-old will now have to persuade new manager Andrea Pirlo that he is deserving of a first-team role after his appointment this summer, after it emerged that he is not looking to leave the club currently, CaughtOffside were told.

Ramsey’s return at Arsenal would have been a welcome one, with the midfield having struggled for goals and assists in the previous campaign, with not a single central midfielder scoring more than one goal each.

We appear to be trying to secure deals for Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, but with the duo expected to roughly cost a combined £100 Million, we are believed to be trying to offload some of our current squad in order to fund the splurge.

The DailyStar claims that Matteo Guendouzi, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira could well be the players to make way, although how much of that £100 Million could be retrieved by the above departures remains to be seen.

Should Arsenal have prioritised bringing in a top central midfielder before the start of the new campaign?

Patrick