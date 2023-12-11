Arsenal linked Miguel Gutiérrez impresses as Girona beat Barcelona

Spanish left back Gutierrez, 22, has been linked to Arsenal since his Real Madrid days and even more recently, and from what the start of his season has shown us there’s a good reason for this.

Gutiérrez put an inspired performance against Barcelona, popping up with a well taken goal. He also provided two key passes with a more general 98% pass accuracy.

Gutiérrez has been a mainstay for Girona, making 46 appearances since signing for a reported four million euros from Real Madrid. The Spanish side currently sit on top of La-Liga after a dream start to the season.

Madrid have reportedly inserted an eight million buy back clause as well as a sell on percentage.

Gutierrez would offer a different dynamic to Arsenals left hand side, more Kieran Tierney than Oleksander Zinchenko in that respect. Something that Martinelli has been crying out for since losing the Scotsman. Gutierrez will allow Martinelli to act as more of an inside-forward, which better suits his skillset.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal will have to fend off interest from “several clubs”. It is important to note that Girona is a part of the City Group, allowing Man City to have good connections within the club.

Arsenal’s attacking play as well as general build up down the left-hand side has been poor so far this season, as demonstrated by Saturday’s loss to Aston Villa and now seems the perfect time to recruit a fresh dynamic especially with only one natural left back at the club, Zinchenko.

Whether Girona will sell in January is yet to be known. But Arsenal should be heavily interested as he is a great investment for the future.

