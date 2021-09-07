Arsenal-linked star rejected offers to return to the Premier League

Aaron Ramsey was linked with a move back to Arsenal in the last transfer window as Juventus considered selling the Welshman.

He left Arsenal for the Italian giants in 2019 after running down his contract at the Emirates.

The Gunners had been keen to keep hold of him and had given him a new contract, but he turned it down and moved to Juventus instead.

His time in Italy has been plagued by persistent injuries and indifferent performances.

The former Italian champions changed managers this summer after a poor 2020/2021 season and he was one of the players that they wanted to sell.

The Mirror reported in July that Arsenal wanted to be reunited with him as he made a return to the Premier League his preferred choice.

The move never materialised and Calciomercato via Transfermarketweb reports that he rejected moves away from the Old Lady.

The report says his agent had received several offers for his signature, but the Welshman was keen to stay and show Massimiliano Allegri what he can do.

It remains unclear if Arsenal is one of the clubs he rejected, but they have since bolstered their midfield with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard.