Arsenal linked to an audacious last-minute move for Premier League captain

Arsenal has been linked with a late move for Southampton’s Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.
Arsenal has been busy in these last few days of this transfer window, they have completed the transfer for Pablo Mari and they are on the verge of sealing a deal for Southampton’s Cedric Soares.
Sky Sports is now claiming that Soares isn’t the only Southampton player that Arsenal is looking to sign this month.
The report claims that the Gunners are among several teams who are looking to sign the Saint’s captain Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.
Tottenham is the team with the strongest interest and the report claims that the Lilywhites have already opened talks with their counterpart on the South Coast.
Pierre Emile Hojbjerg has a deal at Southampton until the summer of 2021 and the club has opened talks over renewing his deal.
He has been integral to Southampton’s recent revival after they were beaten 9-0 by Leicester City last year.
Arsenal are well stocked in midfield however, Mikel Arteta would not want to rely on the same number of players all the time and the Danish midfielder would fit in well.
This one has come out of the left-field I will admit and if it was the likes of the Daily Star claiming this I would have been very sceptical, however, it is Sky Sports and they are at least a little bit more credible.
This also tells me that tomorrow is going to be a very interesting day as the transfer window enters deadline day.
We are overloaded with midfield players, why would we go for this one for? Is he on loan? Bloody cow!
I’ve just read the spuds are after him…
Tomorrow will indeed be very interesting…will we sign any others? And I’m dying to see where Cavani and Jarrod Bowen end up.
Sky Sports’ report about Barcelona’s bids for Richarlison and Fernandes are wrong. We also don’t need another right-footed DM, since we already have many midfielders with that characteristic
Hojbjerg’s main suitor is Tottenham, not Arsenal. Although it’s going to be interesting to have Pierre Emile and Pierre Emerick in one team
arsenal don’t need this guy
Would he be an upgrade? I think not.
We play on Sunday, let’s focus on that!
This transfers are all cheap loans and useless players, we have same and better on bench!
Transfer window gave us opportunities to sell Auba,Torreira,Xhaka and Kolas before injury; Arteta opposed.
That’s 120M! Torreira Kokas + 60 to Napoli was getting us Koulibaly
Auba Xaka secured 90M; complete Kouli and 30M left for back up in R&LB!
Build team smartly, Auba won’t sign but leave, nor be missed with what Saka and Martinelli show on that flank.
Niles Gendouzi, Willock, and Ozil + Ceballos we stock with, are enough. Luiz able to play in front of defense as well.
Let’s these young players step up, they show way more!
He’s going to spurs in the summer window.
