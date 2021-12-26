Arsenal linked with £14 million-rated Welsh international winger

The January transfer window is approaching fast, and with Thomas Partey, Aubameyang, Elneny and Pepe all set to be missing from Arsenal’s squad at AFCON, it seems very likely that Mikel Arteta will be looking for a couple of additions to his squad.

The rumours have started in earnest, and the latest one today comes from the Sun, who claim that Arsenal are intending to outbid Brentford for the Nottingham Forest and Wales winger Brennan Johnson.

He looks like a typical addition to Arteta’s youth revolution as he is only 20 years old, but has much experience of first team football, having played 40 times for Lincoln on loan last season, and has played in every single match for Forest this season as they aim for promotion to the Premiership. He also has 7 caps for the senior Wales team despite his tender years.

Johnson has also netted five times for Forest and was proud to be given the EFL Young Player of the Month award for September just gone, so his talent is becoming more noticed every day.

In fact the article claims that both Tottenham and Newcastle are also interested in taking him, but that Forest may decide to keep him to help them push for promotion and have a bidding war in the summer.

Unless, of course, Arsenal pop in with an offer they can’t refuse..

