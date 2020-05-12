Arsenal linked with £2 Million Europa League bargain

Arsenal are supposedly eyeing a deal to sign Basel defender Eray Cömert for a bargain fee.

The 22 year-old is also said to be of interest to Galatasaray this summer, who are believed to be monitoring his situation at present.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on making wholesale changes in the coming window, with the club keen to build a team to fit the new philosophy which manager Mikel Arteta has brought in, although we currently have a number of defenders on the books.

With William Saliba set to join up with the playing squad following the confirmation of the early end to the French campaign, we will have seven options for the two centre-back roles, although we are yet to make Pablo Mari’s stay permanent as of yet.

The Spanish defender is currently on loan from Flamengo, and has recently broke into the first-team fold, which could well spell the end for the futures of some of the others, with he and David Luiz expected to battle with the new arrival for the first-team.

Eray Cömert may well be willing to come in as a back-up to the main three for next season, while the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis may not be keen on accepting a reduced squad role.

At £2 Million he could well prove to be a steal, and he already has European and first-team experience to fall back on.

It seems unlikely that we would be willing to bring in both Cömert and Pablo Mari however unless we were to offload at least two of our current options, especially with the recent financial hit following the suspension of football.

Could Arsenal get rid of at least two defenders this summer from he first team squad? Will Holding or Mavroponos get pre-season to prove their worth to Arteta?

Patrick