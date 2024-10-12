Arsenal linked with 80million-rated swoop for two Bournemouth stars

Following assertions that Arsenal recognizes the necessity of enhancing their squad’s depth in order to be the best team in the league, an intriguing revelation has emerged.

According to Caught Offside, the Gunners are interested in two Bournemouth players whom they believe could significantly enhance their squad. According to the publication, Mikel Arteta is a fan of two Bournemouth stars: Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez.

Semenyo, who joined the PL side in 2023, is currently on the rise. A number of PL clubs are starting to notice him. His ability to use both feet is what makes him a threat. Because he doesn’t have a weak foot, defenders find it difficult to mark him. His talent could enhance Arsenal’s strong squad. We expect him to be Bukayo Saka’s deputy if he moves to the Emirates Stadium.

Kerkez is certainly one of the standout left backs in the Premier League. Despite the expectation that a top Premier League club would sign him last summer after his impressive 2023-24 debut season at the Vitality Stadium, Kerkez remained with the Cherries. And has continued to demonstrate moments of exceptional skill.

At Arsenal, were he to join, he is expected to take the place of Kieran Tierney or Oleksander Zinchenko, both of whom are rumoured to depart next year.

To acquire both Bournemouth players, a fee of at least 80 million euros may be required. We will have to wait and see if the Gunners are willing to invest that sum to bolster their squad depth.

Peter Rix

