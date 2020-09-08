Arsenal linked with a move for 18-year-old French star

Arsenal has been named as one of the teams who have enquired about signing French teenage sensation, Georginio Rutter reports L’Equipe via GetFootballNewsFrance.
The 18-year-old attacker plays for Rennes and he has emerged as one of the top talents coming through the club’s youth system.
He has a year left on his current deal and he is considering an offer of a new deal from the French side.
But they face a serious battle on their hands to keep him with top European teams looking to sign him.
The report claims that the trio of German sides, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all chasing his signature.
Arsenal, Newcastle United and AC Milan are other teams who have reportedly enquired about signing him.
The youngster is looking to make the best decision for his career at the moment. He knows he might not become a regular first-team player, but he wants guarantees that he will be given first-team minutes.
Arsenal has developed a reputation for giving young players the chance at first-team football.
Mikel Arteta has continued that and they will hope that will be enough to convince him to join them.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
With all these “sensations” being linked with our club, one wonders if the word itself is being overused?
I clearly remember AW signing a “sensational” fox in the box player called Jeffers… his “sensational” reputation was very short lived, along with so many others.
Even sanogo was a sensation
Finally free to surf the net once again… Lately I’ve been so busy at the studio, leaving home very early and getting in late with no time for myself.
Well I’m sure everyone knows what’s going on already, Juninho has said a lot about the Aouar deal, anyways not a surprise to me though, I knew everything he said already and I already said it here before, the 35 + Guendouzi for Aouar was never an offer. It was just a proposal to see if Lyon would be interested. They never gave a response bout it anyway as it wasn’t even close to what they want.
The point still remains Arsenal have a free shot at getting Aouar now, and once teams like City come, we can kiss it goodbye…
Rob Holding might be staying, Arteta has changed his mind about sending him out. With Sokratis leaving, Mari, Mustafi, Chambers injured.. We only have David Luiz and Holding as senior CB’s, alongside Saliba and Gabriel, both will need time to be eased into the team. So Rob Holding might be staying.
If we manage to get players out, then really we can get Aouar and Partey.
OT,in the meantime Everton just signed Doucoure for 20M, that’s a very good deal in my opinion, I’m envious.
Arsenal with wanting to sign defenders is really getting boring….
I thought they knew that our midfield is the weakest compared to other top 6 teams.
Remember Emery sent out or sold off Mkitaryan, Elneny, Iwobi, Cazorla, Ramsey all midfield players and it was almost causing us to be relegated because we couldn’t dominate matches anymore.
Am afraid we’re going to be dominated again as usual like last year.
What are you talking about fam. Who’s talking about defenders? Seems pretty clear we’re addressing the midfield at present.