Arsenal linked with a move for 18-year-old French star

Arsenal has been named as one of the teams who have enquired about signing French teenage sensation, Georginio Rutter reports L’Equipe via GetFootballNewsFrance.

The 18-year-old attacker plays for Rennes and he has emerged as one of the top talents coming through the club’s youth system.

He has a year left on his current deal and he is considering an offer of a new deal from the French side.

But they face a serious battle on their hands to keep him with top European teams looking to sign him.

The report claims that the trio of German sides, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all chasing his signature.

Arsenal, Newcastle United and AC Milan are other teams who have reportedly enquired about signing him.

The youngster is looking to make the best decision for his career at the moment. He knows he might not become a regular first-team player, but he wants guarantees that he will be given first-team minutes.

Arsenal has developed a reputation for giving young players the chance at first-team football.

Mikel Arteta has continued that and they will hope that will be enough to convince him to join them.