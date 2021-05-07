Arsenal linked with a move for 21-year-old Ligue 1 star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for 21-year-old Lens defender, Loic Bade, according to Calciomercato.

The youngster has established himself as a regular at the Ligue 1 side and has played 30 competitive games for them this season.

Arsenal has always done business with French teams and has signed the likes of Willam Saliba and Alexandre Lacazette from the competition in recent seasons.

Saliba hasn’t started playing for their first team yet, but they also signed Gabriel Magalhaes from Ligue 1 and the Brazilian has been in fine form for them.

Badé has a lot more development to do, but he has already shown enough promise for a top team to sign him.

Arsenal faces an important summer and their fans will expect the squad to be bolstered.

However, it would hardly be with a player like Badé because he would need time to deliver the performances that they need.

They can add him to their youth team or send him back on loan to another Ligue 1 team as they have done with Saliba who is on loan at Nice.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face serious competition for his signature with the report claiming that AC Milan and Sevilla are also looking to sign him if the chance arises.