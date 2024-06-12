Arsenal linked with a move for 24-year-old Porto star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for FC Porto’s Diogo Costa despite the impressive form of David Raya.

The Gunners have yet to officially finalise their acquisition of Raya, who joined them on loan last season and subsequently took over the number-one spot from Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale is now expected to leave the Emirates.

Given the likely departure of Ramsdale, Arsenal may seek to sign a new goalkeeper this season. However, the question remains whether they will pursue another first-choice keeper.

A report from Sport Witness, citing sources in Portugal, claims that Arsenal is one of the clubs monitoring FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Costa, who has risen through the ranks at Porto, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers. Arsenal has been tracking him, and the report suggests that the Gunners could become serious contenders for his signature, even though his release clause stands at €75 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We now have a proper number one whom we trust and it makes almost no sense to sign a new goalkeeper.

Costa has been in fantastic form, but we do not need a new goalie and should focus on other parts of our team.

We need players in other spots, especially a striker and signing one goalscorer this summer could help us win some trophies next term.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…