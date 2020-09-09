Arsenal linked with a move for another Sporting Lisbon teenage star

The rumours linking Arsenal with a move for Joelson Fernandes has hardly gone away and the Gunners have now been linked with a move for another Sporting Lisbon player.

O Jogo via Sun Sports is claiming that Arsenal is interested in signing 18-year-old left-back Nuno Mendes from the Lisbon side.

It claims that the Gunners face competition from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and AC Milan, but they are his most serious suitors.

The Italians have reportedly already tabled a bid for his signature, but the £13.5 million offer falls very short of the Portuguese side’s valuation of the player.

As they always do, they have set a high release clause of around £40 million for the youngster who has a contract with them until 2025.

Arsenal has Kieran Tierney as their first-choice left-back, but the report claims that Arteta wants a backup for the Scotsman and he sees Mendes as a possibility.

The Gunners will likely sell Sead Kolasinac in this transfer window and signing Mendes will cover for the loss of the Bosnian.

However, this move might be scuppered by Sporting’s demand for a high transfer fee.

Arsenal has had a busy summer, but they are not done yet and it will be interesting to see if Mendes joins them.