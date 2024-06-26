Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal linked with a move for Bayern Munich star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman as the German club looks to revamp their squad.

After failing to win the league last season, Bayern Munich is planning several changes, which could involve the departure of some long-standing key players. According to The Sun, Coman might be among those leaving and has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

Bayern is reportedly close to signing Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, which would increase the competition for wing positions at the club. While Coman remains a crucial player for Bayern, Olise’s potential arrival could pave the way for Coman’s departure, with Arsenal keen to bring him to London.

According to the same report, the Gunners are already in talks to add him to their squad but his injury history worries them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coman has been one of the best wingers in Europe over the last few seasons, but the Frenchman has a poor injury record.

We do not need another player who will spend most of his time on the treatment table when he joins us.

