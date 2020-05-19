Arsenal linked with a move for Benfica star with £80 million release clause

A report from Portugal via Sport Witness is claiming that Arsenal is very interested in signing Benfica’s Rafa Silva this summer.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout performers since he broke into their first team and he has continued to attract the interest of top European sides.

Arsenal is the latest team linked with a move for him and the report claims that the Lisbon side is already aware of the Gunners interest and they are waiting for an official approach from Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arteta is set for an interesting summer transfer window as he looks to get his team prepared to challenge for a return to the top four next season.

Silva plays as an attacking midfielder and in 15 league games this season, he has scored five goals and provided three assists for his teammates.

He has also contributed to their run in the Champions League and the Europa League this season.

The same report also claims that the player has an £80 million release clause written into his current deal with Benfica, and the Portuguese side could use that to their advantage and demand a huge transfer fee from Arsenal.

Arsenal isn’t the only European side looking to sign him, and the report further claims that several English teams have attempted to bring him to Premier League before now.