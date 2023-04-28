Arsenal linked with a move for Croatian central defender

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal is interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb’s Croatian defender, Josip Sutalo, at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old central defender has established himself as a key player for his club, and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal needs defensive reinforcements for next season, particularly after William Saliba’s injury has affected their title race in recent weeks. Moreover, the Gunners will be competing in the Champions League next season, and a deeper squad is necessary.

Sutalo has the potential to become an important first-team player for Arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a deal with Dinamo Zagreb.

The defender is under contract with the Croatian club until 2028, so they are unlikely to let him go for a bargain price. However, Arsenal has the financial resources to pay a premium for the player if necessary.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have all seen how Arsenal has struggled defensively since the loss of Saliba and it would be neglectful of the club if they do not look to strengthen that area of the team.

Sutalo has been getting good reviews and if he lives up to the hype he could be the exact type of player Mikel Arteta needs to take Arsenal up another level.

