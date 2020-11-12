Arsenal linked with a move for double Europa League hat-trick star

Arsenal is one of the teams interested in signing Lille’s Yusuf Yazici who has been in blistering form in the Europa League this season, according to Mail Online.

The Turkey international has emerged as one of the more exciting midfielders in Europe and he has been compared with Mesut Ozil because of his playmaking ability.

The midfielder is the main man at Lille at the moment and he will not come cheap, but his current form suggests that he will be worth it.

In his last Europa League game, he scored a stunning hat-trick against AC Milan at the San Siro to silence the already empty stadium.

Milan isn’t the only team that he has scored thrice against in that competition this season.

He also scored three times against Sparta Prague previous to that match.

At 23, he can only get better and if Arsenal does land him, they will be getting the perfect replacement for Ozil.

Having spent £16 million to sign him from Trabzonspor, Lille will not want to sell him cheaply, but the encouraging thing is that they are a selling club.

Arsenal has sidelined Ozil for the rest of his deal with them and replacing him with Yazici may be better than with Houssem Aouar.