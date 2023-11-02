Arsenal linked with a move for exciting Bundesliga striker

Benjamin Sesko has gained recognition as one of the top young talents in Europe, and Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for the young striker.

Arsenal is actively looking to strengthen its squad, particularly in the striker position. Players like Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have not consistently delivered the desired goal tally, prompting Arsenal to seek a new frontman to enhance their squad.

Sesko has become a target for Arsenal, as he has been consistently showcasing his improving form since joining RB Leipzig in Germany. During the summer transfer window, Manchester United and other prominent European clubs expressed interest in signing him, but Sesko opted for a move to Germany and has continued to progress.

Calciomercato reports that the list of Sesko’s suitors is growing, and Arsenal is now among them.

However, the competition to secure Sesko’s signature is expected to be intense, as several other clubs are also interested in adding him to their squads.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 20, Sesko is not ready to be our first-choice striker and he will play behind the likes of Jesus and Nketiah.

This move does not make sense because we will sign him for a huge fee. The smart thing to do is to add a more experienced striker to our squad.

