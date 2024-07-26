Arsenal linked with a move for experienced free agent

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sergi Roberto after he left Barcelona at the end of last season.

The defender is one of the most successful and experienced free agents on the market and has been tipped to join another top club before the new season starts.

Arsenal remains active in the market, and several new names are expected to join the club after Mikel Arteta hinted that they will make more signings.

Football365 reveals that the Gunners have now been linked with a move for Roberto, who has been considering his options since his last professional contract expired.

The defender has won several trophies at Barcelona and is one of their most decorated players. That experience could help make Arteta’s side champions of England.

Arsenal has focused on younger players since Arteta became their manager, but they might be open to adding Roberto, 32, to their squad if he is interested in making a move to the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roberto will be an experienced voice in our dressing room; we probably need one.

Because he has had a successful career, he could inspire the rest of our players to succeed in many competitions.

