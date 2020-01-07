Arsenal linked with a move for experienced Paris St Germain ace

Arsenal has become the latest side to make a move for Edison Cavanni.

The Uruguayan is into the final six months of his current deal at the Parc des Prince and he seems unwilling to renew his contract with the French champions.

Cavani has had problems with PSG in the past particularly after the arrival of Neymar, but his limited showing this season has been because of injuries.

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep him beyond this season but the Uruguayan looks eager for a change of environment.

Metro Sports citing El Chiringuito claims that Cavani is listening to proposals from several clubs but his preference is to play under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Simeone is also keen to work with the former Napoli man but the Madrid side may not have the financial power to match the offers from other European sides.

Arsenal is hoping to get Cavani in to help take some of the goalscoring burden off Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang is also unsettled at the Emirates and the arrival of Cavani could prove to him that the Gunners are willing to move back among the Premier League’s elite.

Manchester United are also interested in Cavani, but Mikel Arteta will no doubt hope the attacker would prefer working with him.

My big issue with this particular rumour is not about how credible it is but the fact that Arsenal is linked with a move for a 32-year-old striker.

The Premier League leaves no prisoners and age soon has an effect in a league renowned for its intensity.

Surely there are better options available?