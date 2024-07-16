Arsenal linked with a move for former Chelsea loanee

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Joao Felix, whose future at Atletico Madrid remains uncertain.

The attacker spent last season on loan at Barcelona, and the Catalans would love to sign him permanently.

Atletico Madrid is known for not keeping players who want to leave, and they are open to his departure.

With Nico Williams also on their radar, Barca might struggle to sign Felix, opening the door for other clubs to make a move.

According to a report on Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal is now showing interest in the Portuguese star.

The Gunners are looking for a new attacker in this transfer window and believe Felix would be a fantastic addition to their squad.

Although his recent loan spell at Chelsea did not go as well as he had hoped, Arsenal still believes they can bring out the best in the attacker and might approach him in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix did not do so well when he played for Chelsea in the Premier League, and it does not make sense to bring him back unless we are sure he will perform better.

