Arsenal linked with a move for former target who is struggling in Spain

Arsenal is set to make a move for Thomas Lemar as the Frenchman continues to struggle at Atletico Madrid.

Lemar was wanted by the Gunners in the summer of 2017 and they came very close to beating Liverpool to his signature, however, the transfer fell through and he was snapped up by Atletico Madrid last summer.

Since his move to Spain, he has struggled to make any form of impact in the Spanish capital and he may have to leave to recapture his best form.

ESPN claims that Arsenal is monitoring his progress and the Gunners may offer to rescue him from his present misery.

Lemar cost Atletico £63 million when he joined them but having scored just three goals in over 60 appearances, the Spaniards could be willing to do business for about half that price.

Arsenal has also struggled with creativity in midfield this season. Their managers have failed to get the best out of Mesut Ozil while Dani Ceballos got injured before he could make his breakthrough at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has been credited with helping the likes of Raheem Sterling develop his game, he may be the manager that brings the best out in Lemar.