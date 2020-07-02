Arsenal linked with a move for forward that failed to make the grade at Man Utd

Arsenal has been linked with a shock move for Manchester United flop, Memphis Depay as Mikel Arteta continues to struggle to secure the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are facing an uncertain future with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang possibly leaving the Emirates.

Arteta remains confident that he will be able to convince Aubameyang to stay beyond his current deal, but the Spaniard will look to bring in Depay if he losses one or both strikers, according to Le10Sports.

Depay struggled during his stint in the Premier League with Manchester United, and the Red Devils moved him on to Lyon.

He has rediscovered his form at the French side and he seems to be on his way out of the French top flight with just one more year left on his contract.

Le10Sports reckons that the Dutchman would be tempted by a move back to the Premier League should Arsenal come knocking.

Depay scored 9 goals and provided 2 assists in just 13 league games for Lyon this season.

Arteta’s summer plans remain unclear, with the Spaniard having to deal with the future of many of his current players.

Adding Depay to the Arsenal teams would give them more options, but the Dutchman wouldn’t want to stay on the bench which could cause problems in the Arsenal dressing room.