Arsenal linked with a move for free scoring Villarreal attacker

Arnaut Danjuma has impressed most European football fans with his performances for Villarreal in Europe and La Liga this season.

The Nigerian-born Netherlands international has been one of the revelations of the season in Europe, and several clubs have been watching him.

After leading the Yellow Submarines to the semi-final of the Champions League, Arsenal is now looking to add him to their squad.

Todofichajes claims Mikel Arteta has been following the attacker, and the Spanish manager will make him one of his summer signings at the end of this campaign.

The Gunners need new goal-scorers and the winger, who has 16 goals and 4 assists in all competitions so far, might be the man to lead their attack from next season.

It remains unclear how much Villarreal will ask for his signature, but the report claims the Gunners will pay as high as 50m euros to land him.

Danjuma has been a top class forward in this campaign, and the Dutchman should do a great job if he moves to the Emirates.

He struggled in his first spell in England with Bournemouth, but he is a more experienced player now, and he should do much better if he returns with Arsenal.