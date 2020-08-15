Arsenal linked with a move for impressive Serie A midfielder

Arsenal has been linked with a move for AS Roma midfielder, Amadou Diawara.

The earlier reports hinted at a swap deal that will see Lucas Torreira move the other way. However, it was later countered that it wasn’t going to happen because Roma will struggle to meet Torreira’s wages.

The same Corriere Dello Sport who reported that is now claiming that Arsenal has made contact with the Italians regards landing the Guinean midfielder.

Sport Witness claims that the Friday edition of the Italian paper writes that Arsenal has made their interest in the midfielder official.

It then adds that the Italians a very open to selling the player for an only cash deal and claim that a fee in the region of 20 million euros will be enough to tempt the Italians to sell him.

Arsenal wants a defensive midfielder to provide more cover for their defence. Their number one target in that regard is Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian is, however, proving to be a tough player to sign as Atletico Madrid continues to insist that he will only leave them when his release clause is met.

Diawara has struggled with injuries in his first season in Rome, however, he remains a very solid midfielder and he might develop to become a star under Mikel Arteta.