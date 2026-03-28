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Arsenal linked with a move for in-form Brazilian star

(Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Luiz Henrique is regarded as one of the finest players in Russia, and the time may have come for him to make a move to a bigger European league, potentially in the summer. The winger has consistently delivered impressive performances for Zenit Saint Petersburg, attracting attention from several top clubs across the continent.

Arsenal has long been a club Henrique admires, and his recent displays have been enough to catch the Gunners’ attention. His technical ability, pace, and creativity on the wing have made him one of the standout performers in the Russian Premier League.

Arsenal’s Interest in Henrique

A report on Sport Witness claims that Henrique’s dream of joining Arsenal could soon become a reality, as the club is reportedly showing strong interest in securing his signature. The Gunners are understood to view him as one of the most promising attacking talents in Europe.

Henrique’s form at Zenit suggests that he has the potential to succeed in one of the top leagues, and Arsenal have now added him to their list of transfer targets. The club will continue to monitor his progress closely, evaluating whether he can adapt to the demands of English football.

Potential Transfer and Development

The Gunners believe Henrique can thrive in England, provided he maintains his current level of performance. If his form does not dip between now and the end of the season, Arsenal are expected to make a concerted push to bring him to the Emirates.

For the time being, Henrique’s priority remains performing consistently for Zenit. Maintaining his high standards over the coming weeks will be crucial, both for his club and for his chances of securing a move to one of Europe’s top leagues. Success in the remainder of the season could determine whether he achieves his ambition of joining Arsenal in the near future.

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