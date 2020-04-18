Arsenal linked with a move for Inter Milan’s defensive pair

The British media is claiming that Arsenal is interested in making a move for Inter Milan pair, Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar.

The defenders have formed a solid partnership at the back for the Milan-based side, and their performance is one reason that the Italians are challenging Juventus for the Italian league title.

Arsenal is on the lookout for defenders that can help them become a better unit at the back and they are scouting Europe in their search to acquire talent that suits Mikel Arteta and what he is trying to do at the Emirates.

Mail Sport claims that the Gunners are among the teams that have taken notice of Inter’s defensive pair.

The report claims that the interest from the various clubs has made Inter desperate for the pair to sign new long-term deals.

Skriniar is said to have already signed a new deal until the summer of 2023 and the club hopes that de Vrij will follow suit soon.

Arteta has made Arsenal a better team since he became their manager, but their defence has remained problematic and it is no secret that it needs an overhaul.

The Spaniard is expected to spend some of whatever transfer funds he is handed on the defence and Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar are just the latest in a long line of players linked with a move to North London.