Arsenal linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been linked with a move to Arsenal, as well as several other top clubs in the Premier League.

The Englishman is making a name for himself at the Foxes, who are expected to compete in the Premier League again next term.

While Arsenal already boasts some of the finest midfielders in England, none can match the impressive nine goals and nine assists that Dewsbury-Hall has accumulated in the Championship this season.

Arsenal is in need of more goals and assists from the midfield position, and Dewsbury-Hall could potentially fill that role if he decides to join them.

However, the competition for his signature is intense, with The Athletic reporting that Brighton is currently in talks to bring him to their squad.

Brighton, an ambitious side that has been signing some top players, is making significant progress on and off the field.

Nevertheless, Arsenal, being a bigger club, might sway Dewsbury-Hall’s decision if they express serious interest in acquiring him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is one of the finest midfielders in the Championship and was a key man for Leicester when they played in the Premier League.

We do not have a lot of money to spend this month and may miss out on adding him to our squad if Brighton can meet the Foxes’ valuation.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…