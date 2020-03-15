Arsenal linked with a move for Middlesbrough youngster

Arsenal has been linked with a move for 16-year-old Middleborough starlet, Calum Kavanagh

The young striker is the shining light in the club’s academy and he is expected to move on to have a great career. He has been tracked by some of England’s biggest teams and The Yorkshire Evening Post claims that Arsenal is interested in signing him.

Middlesbrough knows that they have a gem on their hands but they will struggle to keep the attacker when the big Premier League sides come calling.

The report claims that Chelsea is ahead of Arsenal in the race for the player whose father was also a Premier League player.

His father, Graham starred for Boro, Cardiff and Stoke City. And the youngster is set to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a professional footballer in the top division.

He is one of several youngsters that Arsenal has been tracking and the Gunners will be hoping that they can convince him that he has a better chance of developing his career with them.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson have shown that Arsenal still put trust in their youngsters and the club will be using those examples to convince him to move to the Emirates.