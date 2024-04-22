Arsenal linked with a move for possible Ramsdale replacement

Arsenal have been named as one of the clubs interested in signing Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in La Liga and has been attracting the attention of top clubs with his performances.

Arsenal may need to sign a new goalkeeper at the end of this season, and several names have been linked with a move to the club.

The decision to sign a new goalkeeper will depend on the future of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Gunners’ former first-choice goalkeeper seemingly looking for a new club.

Ramsdale’s departure would open the door for another goalkeeper to join the club, and Valles could be a potential candidate.

According to Grada3, Arsenal are tracking Valles, as are several other top clubs who may look to add him to their squad at the end of the season.

While Arsenal are not the only team interested in his signature, if there is any indication that the Gunners want to sign him, Valles may be inclined to choose Arsenal over other suitors due to their status as one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Unless Ramsdale leaves, we do not need a new goalie, and the former Sheffield United man might stay if no top team offers him its number-one shirt.

