Arsenal linked with a move for talented Spanish goalkeeper

Arsenal has emerged as a potential destination for Las Palmas goalkeeper Álvaro Valles ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Despite not playing for one of Spain’s top clubs, the 26-year-old has showcased his abilities with consistent performances whenever he has taken to the field.

Having monitored Valles for some time, Arsenal is now considering him as a candidate to serve as backup goalkeeper at the Emirates Stadium.

While Aaron Ramsdale currently occupies the backup role, speculations suggest that the Englishman is unsettled and may seek a move away from Arsenal at the end of the season.

Although Arsenal attempted to retain Ramsdale during the January transfer window, they are reportedly prepared to accommodate his departure if he desires to leave in the summer.

According to a report on Sport Witness, Arsenal faces competition from Aston Villa in their pursuit of Álvaro Valles. The report suggests that both clubs are interested in securing the Spaniard’s signature ahead of the next campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We trust our board to make the right signings when the transfer window reopens, and if they think he is the right man, they will beat Aston Villa to sign him.

