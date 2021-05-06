Arsenal linked with a move for their former goalkeeper

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Wojciech Szczesny as Juventus looks to sign AC Milan’s Gigi Donnarumma.
The former Italian champions are keen to add the Milan contract rebel to their team when the transfer window reopens.
However, Tutto sport via Milan Live says Juve has to sell Szczesny first before they can land a new goalie.
The Pole’s salary is too much for him to play a backup role in Turin and it says he has interest from teams in the Premier League.
Szczesny came through the ranks at Arsenal before he left the Gunners for Juve permanently in 2017.
The Gunners have faced goalkeeper problems in this campaign, with Bernd Leno continuing to show inconsistent form.
They kept the German instead of Emi Martinez in the summer and that decision has looked like a poor one so far.
While Martinez thrives at Aston Villa, Leno has had an indifferent season at the Emirates.
Szczesny has also seen his Juve team struggle in this campaign and he didn’t win the league title for the first time since he moved to Turin.
The report says Juve expects to make around 20m euros when they eventually sell him.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I hope this is a wind up
Rumour started on Twitter a few days ago as apparently Leno has said he wants to leave.
haha, that’s some good clickbait. Chances of this happening are next to zero. Also interesting how Szczesny developed so quickly once he went to a club that was serious about competition. Arsenal still has not overcome the perception of a vacation home for Chelsea retirees and a place where competition does not matter as much.
Why don’t we go for Milan goalie instead. I’ll go for him any day over our former goalie.
I hope it’s not true