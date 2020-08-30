Arsenal linked with a move for two players from the same team

90Mins claims that Arsenal is plotting a double raid on Championship side Brentford after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Bees had played some of the finest football in the English Championship last season and they reached the final of the Championship playoff.

They were beaten by Fulham in that final and that could see them lose some of their top players now.

The report claims that Arsenal is looking to sign Said Benrahma and David Raya from the Championship side.

Both players have been key to Brentford’s recent success in the English second division and their failure to gain promotion might see both players leave them.

Raya is a goalkeeper and he is being linked with a move to the Emirates as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez has been in fine form for Arsenal since the Premier League restart when he replaced the injured Bernd Leno in goal.

However, Arsenal still considers Leno as their first choice and they will sell Martinez for the right price.

Benrahma is an exciting winger that has been key to the goals that the Bees have scored since he joined them and Arsenal would like to add him to their attack ahead of the new season.