Arsenal linked with a move for unsettled Juventus winger

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Juventus winger, Federico Bernardeschi as he continues to struggle to play under Maurizio Sarri claims a report out of Italy.

Bernardeschi was a favourite of Juventus’ former manager, Massimiliano Allegri, however, he hasn’t been able to convince Sarri and he has been used sparingly by the former Chelsea manager.

The winger is reportedly returning for the restart of the Serie A season with his future firmly on his mind.

He will look to get back into the Juventus line up when the Serie A resumes next month, however, if he continues to be left out until the end of the season, he might look for a move away from the Italian champions and his priority is moving to England claims Gazzeta.it.

The report reckons that the midfielder has interest from several English teams including Arsenal and Chelsea and the Gunners are looking to beat their London neighbours to his signature.

This would be Mikel Arteta’s first summer transfer window and the Spaniard will likely look to reshape the current Arsenal side to help him challenge for trophies in the future.

The Gunners will have a limited transfer budget to work with in the summer, but Arteta knows that he would have to add players with winning mindsets to his side to give them a competitive edge.