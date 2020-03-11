Arsenal linked with a move for Wolves star as mass exodus predicted

Arsenal linked with a move for Wolves ace Raul Jimenez.

Arsenal is one of the English teams interested in signing one of Wolves best players as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side continues to impress.

Wolves reached the Europa League at the end of last season after just returning to the Premier League. They have gone from strength to strength this season and they are in the race for the top four at the moment.

A group of Wolves players have been the driving force behind their impressive season and speculation is growing that several of their top stars will be poached in the summer.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Adama Traore have been linked with a move to bigger European sides.

The Birmingham Mail claims that the Gunners are targeting a move for Raul Jimenez. The Mexican attacker has been one of the stars of their season and he won’t come cheap.

Arsenal faces uncertainty over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and if the club captain leaves, Jimenez could be brought in.

It is going to be difficult for Nuno Santo to keep his best players next season, the bigger clubs are already lining up and if we can land a player like Jimenez then that can only be a good thing.