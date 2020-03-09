Arsenal linked with a move to re-sign their former Academy prospect

Arsenal reported to be looking to sign former player Donyell Malen.

Arsenal is about to splash the cash to bring back Donyell Malen after his recent form in the Dutch League with PSV Eindhoven. Malen was an Arsenal academy product before the Gunners let him leave for just £500k in 2017.

He couldn’t break into the Arsenal first team but he has been in fine form for PSV this season, even earning a cap with the Dutch national team.

Le10Sports via Shoot.co.uk is claiming that Arsenal is considering re-signing him next summer.

He has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season and the highlight of his season was when he scored five times in one game.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job since becoming manager last year and the Spaniard is expecting to be backed in the next transfer window.

The same report claims that Arteta has been scouting a number of players ahead of his first major transfer window as a manager and Malen may have caught his eye.

If the Gunners is serious about their interest in the Dutchman, they will have to be prepared to spend heavily with the report further claiming that PSV would expect to make more than £40 million from his sale.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future remains very unclear and if he leaves, the Gunners could do with the goals that Malen can be expected to score next season.