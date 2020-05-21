Arsenal linked with a summer move for AC Milan midfield star

Arsenal has been linked with a summer move for Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie reports MilanNews24.

The Ivorian only joined the Rossoneri permanently last summer after an initial two-year loan deal from Atalanta.

He has become a key member of the Milan team this season and his performances for the Italians have attracted the attention of Premier League sides.

The report claims that he was close to joining Wolves a few months back but the move never happened and he has now been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have the need for new midfielders and in the light of a recent report that claims Dani Ceballos will return to Real Madrid this summer, Mikel Arteta would be thinking of reinforcement in midfield.

Arsenal have reportedly made Kessie a summer target and they are ready to put in a bid for him, however, the report claims that Arsenal won’t pay more than €20 million, a fee that could be enough to tempt the Italians to sell.

Arsenal will probably limit their summer spending because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, should they lose Ceballos, they know that they would have to secure the signature of a new midfielder to keep themselves competitive next season.