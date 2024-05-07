Arsenal linked with a surprise return for their former player

Arsenal has been linked with a stunning move for Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny as they search for a new number two.

The Gunners anticipate that Aaron Ramsdale could ask to leave the Emirates at the end of this season after failing to win back his number-one shirt.

David Raya is now the certified first choice at the Emirates and even fans who initially doubted the Spaniard are now firmly behind the decision to make him the club’s first choice.

This situation could prompt Ramsdale to leave if he wants to keep playing regularly. A report in the Telegraph reveals that Arsenal is interested in the return of Szczesny.

However, the report adds that the Polish goalie has no intention of leaving Juventus this summer and will certainly not move back to Arsenal to become a second choice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale probably deserves more game time and he will get it if he joins another club.

However, we cannot expect a top goalkeeper like Szczesny to join us and become our second choice.

He is even more experienced than Raya and will feel the Spaniard should be behind him and not the other way around.

If Ramsdale leaves, several goalies would be willing to become the second choice at the Emirates.

