Arsenal linked with a surprising move for Premier League ace

Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of James Maddison and he is targeting the Leicester City midfielder as a replacement for Martin Odegaard.
Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal and he impressed.
He showed them why they have missed having an attacking midfielder all season.
The Norwegian has returned to Real Madrid and Arsenal might struggle to land him again.
They targeted Emi Buendia as his replacement, but Aston Villa has beaten them to the signature of the Argentinean.
They have now turned their attention to Leicester’s Maddison, but they might struggle to pay the Foxes’ asking price, according to Football London’s Chris Wheatley.
He said the Gunners remain keen on a new attacking midfielder and Maddison is the latest player to attract their attention.
Arteta is being supported to rebuild this Arsenal squad, but after failing to lead them to a European place last season, he will feel that time is running out for him.
He could be sacked if they endure another poor campaign in 2021/2022 and he will want to sign the best players he can to achieve success.
Maddison will also have to decide if he wants to leave a club playing in Europe to help Arsenal to be a success once again.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is an interesting one, question marks over his attitude and disciplinary issues. Rodgers and sterling clashed at Liverpool on a preseason tour at the beginning of his tenure there and Rodgers is quite strict on those matters so it’s possible him and maddison may have fallen out. Coupled with his recent Injury problems Leicester (Rodgers) may be open to selling him and missing out 4th spot cl he may look for pastures new. I think his value has dropped from last season, so around £50-60m offer should be enough. Now incomes us with our ambitious owners/board(sarcasm).
I genuinely thought the crazy transfer fees were behind us
Agree that Maddison has had discipline issues which would make a signing rather odd and Guendouzi blotted his copy book in similar circumstances. Who knows then?
Disciplinary issues and a bad attitude? He’ll be slated daily by some on here!!
Tbh though, it ain’t gonna happen!
Chelsea and Man City in our first 3 fixtures.
Stop jocking. Can James really decide to part way with LCFC? Especially to join us? I wonder, if yes, there’s a problem.
Maddison would be a great addition, after we have some one who can score the goals his passes may help create.
Unless we shore up our midfield, Maddison may not have enough of the ball to create scoring possibilities.
But, why would he leave a team playing in Europe to join a team playing in obscurity?
Do people really think this is a story that has credence. Maddison would want to come to Arsenal for what?
Reggie
I’ve read 2 posts of yours tonight and you are down in the dumps😔
If he comes,it would be a good signing because he is young&also a goal-scoring midfielder&then again,it seems arteta is paying more attention to english born players for signing this season
50 – 70 million a joke keep looking🧐
I regard this article as nonsense, frankly. There is not a hope in hell of us either affording or getting MADDISON. THOUGH IT IS PERFECTLY POSSIBLE THAT WE MIGHT WANT HIM.