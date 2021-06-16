Arsenal linked with a surprising move for Premier League ace

Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of James Maddison and he is targeting the Leicester City midfielder as a replacement for Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal and he impressed.

He showed them why they have missed having an attacking midfielder all season.

The Norwegian has returned to Real Madrid and Arsenal might struggle to land him again.

They targeted Emi Buendia as his replacement, but Aston Villa has beaten them to the signature of the Argentinean.

They have now turned their attention to Leicester’s Maddison, but they might struggle to pay the Foxes’ asking price, according to Football London’s Chris Wheatley.

He said the Gunners remain keen on a new attacking midfielder and Maddison is the latest player to attract their attention.

Arteta is being supported to rebuild this Arsenal squad, but after failing to lead them to a European place last season, he will feel that time is running out for him.

He could be sacked if they endure another poor campaign in 2021/2022 and he will want to sign the best players he can to achieve success.

Maddison will also have to decide if he wants to leave a club playing in Europe to help Arsenal to be a success once again.