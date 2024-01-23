Arsenal linked with another Brazilian hitman to replace Jesus

Every day, another conjecture about which striker Arsenal will sign emerges. Their pursuit of a top striker could result in the addition of another Brazilian talent to their roster.

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaes are already doing well at the Emirates, and Mikel Arteta, for €75 million, reportedly wants to add FC Porto’s Brazilian striker Evanilson to his roster.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners believe the FC Porto player may be as valuable an investment as Declan Rice has proven to be. They believe the 24-year-old’s potential outweighs his price tag.

Evanilson has 16 goals in 22 appearances this season, leading the Gunners to believe he could be the answer to their attacking needs. Arsenal strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah’s lack of clinicalness has cost them wins (the FA Cup loss to Liverpool and the League loss to Villa are prime examples).

Evanilson for FC Porto: ☑️20/21: 24 games & 4 goals ☑️21/22: 46 games, 21 goals & 5 assists ☑️22/23: 41 games, 10 goals & 9 assists ☑️23/24 so far: 23 games, 16 goals & 5 assists It's THAT season! Signed by Porto for 8,8M€. Excellent transfer. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/jOWM013mEq — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 20, 2024

If the claims regarding Evanilson are accurate, it will be interesting to see the Gunners pass over players like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, who are regarded as some of the deadliest strikers.

Given Arsenal’s desire to comply with FFP and their huge spending last summer, it is unlikely that this transfer will be completed this winter, but he could be a bargain in the summer…

