Arsenal linked with another Premier League goalkeeper as they look to replace Bernd Leno

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Manchester City goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo after the injury to Bernd Leno.

Leno has become one of the most important players at Arsenal in recent months and the German’s injury has come at a very bad time compounding Arsenal’s injury woes.

There is no fixed date for his return yet but Arsenal is worried that he might take up to a year on the sidelines.

Emiliano Martinez is set to step up to the plate and replace the German but the Arsenal second choice hasn’t really been tested for long at this level and he was unable to stop Arsenal from losing against Brighton.

Spanish Journalist, Kike Marin via Sun Sport is claiming that Mikel Arteta fancies making a move for Bravo whom he worked with when he was Manchester City’s assistant manager.

Another ex-Manchester City goalie, Joe Hart, has been linked with an emergency move to the Emirates (GivemeSport) as he nears the end of his current deal at Burnley.

Leno isn’t the only injury concern for Arsenal as they look to end this season in a good position. Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari also suffered injuries in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, although Xhaka might still appear for the Gunners this season.