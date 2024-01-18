Arsenal linked with another talented young Ajax defender

The Gunners appear to have been impressed with the quality Jurrien Timber provided (in the short period he was fit before picking up an ACL injury on Match Day 1) after signing from Amsterdam, and so they may also have an appetite for another Ajax talent.

At the youthful age of 17, his replacement, Hato, has shown glimpses of brilliance and versatility (can play central defense or at left back), which has piqued their interest.

Hato was a player Arsenal would have sought to sign this winter if they had the freedom to spend. Unfortunately, that is not the case; they overspent last summer, and due to FFP having a tight budget this winter, the realistic expectation is that he, Hato, will be signed in the summer.

Interestingly, Football London acknowledges Arsenal’s ambition to lure Hato to North London and claims his transfer is set for the summer. However, they go on to claim it is not guaranteed that they will sign him; the Gunners reportedly want the Ajax prodigy to “hint” at his interest in the move by not committing his future to Ajax. His contract with the Dutch giants expires next year, and Arsenal has decided that they will only consider signing him if he does not renew it.

The Gunners are wise; they must be hoping to get the Ajax player at a bargain. Hato is one of the most sought after players emerging in Europe right now, and committing his future to Ajax may give them all the leverage they need to sell him at a premium.

As talented as he is, Arsenal cannot afford to overspend on him, given how much he still has to learn. When they can purchase a finished product like Goncalo Inacio or Matthijs de Ligt.

Darren N

MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…