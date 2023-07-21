Arsenal linked with another top German to replace Thomas Partey (plus video)

This summer, Arteta had one goal in mind: to revamp his midfield in order to be more efficient for the upcoming season. His desire has seen Havertz and Rice join, but Granit Xhaka has left, with Thomas Partey expected to follow him through the exit door.

Even with the arrival of the two midfielders, the Gunners remain open to adding another midfielder. A number of talented midfielders have been linked, with Joshua Kimmich being one of them, according to Marca. Kimmich has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich, with numerous elite clubs said to be interested in his services.

Arsenal must simply beat these suitors for the German, and here’s why:

After bringing in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, a deal for Bayern’s midfield engine will demonstrate the Gunners’ ambition to be the greatest.

Kimmich is known for his high standards and winning mindset, something Arsenal could use.

His high demands and expectations could help Arsenal develop a stronger, more winning culture, something the club has struggled without in previous seasons.

After Xhaka’s departure and Partey’s possible departure, the 28-year-old’s expertise and leadership may be exactly what Arteta’s project requires. His expertise in the game could be useful in mentoring the younger players in the squad.

Ultimately, Kimmich’s prospective arrival may be a game changer for Arteta’s project; he would undoubtedly be a big upgrade on their present engine room choices, delivering a significant boost in their quest to ultimately win the Premier League and reassert dominance in Europe.

Enjoy watching Kimmich’s highñights from last season here….

Darren N

